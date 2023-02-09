The Biden administration is considering deporting non-Mexican migrants to Mexico in an unprecedented step to stem the flow of migration to the US southern border, according to two Homeland Security officials.

Since taking office, President Joe Biden has wrestled with a growing number of migrants at the US-Mexico border, fueling criticism from Republicans and concern among some Democrats.

