The Biden administration is calling on Congress to include additional funding in the must-pass government package for what it said are three "critical funding needs": Continued support for the people of Ukraine, Covid-19 response and natural disaster recovery.

Congress returned for a lame duck session on Monday and has a short work period in which to pass a critical bill to fund the government by December 16.

