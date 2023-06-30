Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration has approved two potential arms sales totaling $440 million to Taiwan amid ongoing tensions between the self-governing island and Beijing, the State Department announced Thursday.

One sale, totaling about $332 million, includes 30mm ammunition and related equipment, and the other $108 million is for spare and repair parts for vehicles and weapons to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office – Taiwan’s diplomatic outpost in the United States – the State Department said.

CNN’s Wayne Chang contributed to this report.

