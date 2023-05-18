(CNN) — The Biden administration announced new steps Thursday to assist the nations unsheltered population, launching a new initiative accelerating local efforts in six of the nation’s most populous cities as part of a larger goal to reduce the country’s homelessness by 25% by 2025.

The initiative – called “ALL INside” – will see the US Interagency Council on Homelessness and its 19 federal member agencies partner with state and municipal governments in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, the Phoenix, Arizona, metro area, Seattle and the state of California to fast-track efforts toward housing unsheltered people.

