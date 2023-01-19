The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled a new program to allow private citizens to sponsor refugees from around the world to live in the United States.

The program, called the Welcome Corps, was billed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as "the boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades."

