During internal conversations about the war in Ukraine, America's top general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, has in recent weeks led a strong push to seek a diplomatic solution as fighting heads toward a winter lull.

But Milley's position is not widely backed by President Joe Biden's national security team, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, neither of whom believe it's time to make a serious push for talks over Ukraine, according to two administration officials familiar with the discussion.

