(CNN) — Security barricades have been placed outside of the Superior Court of Fulton County in downtown Atlanta, where former President Donald Trump and his allies are being investigated for violating the law in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a written statement, the Fulton County Sheriff’s office says that it is “proactively coordinating with local, state and federal agencies to enhance security during high profile legal proceedings at the Fulton County Courthouse. Some of the measures we are deploying, such as barriers that will limit parking near the courthouse, will be obvious to the public. For security reasons, other measures being deployed will not be as obvious.”

