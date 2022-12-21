The Air Force's fleet of B-2 Spirit bombers is temporarily grounded after one of the aircraft had an in-flight malfunction earlier this month.

On December 10, a B-2 had to make an emergency landing and was damaged on the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. There were no injuries from the event, and no munitions aboard the aircraft, though the Air Force's 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs announced days later there would be a "safety pause" of the fleet in order to inspect it further.

