Scores of pre-election lawsuits have been filed in battleground states ahead of Tuesday's election, signaling the possibility of even more high-stakes and contentious court fights as voting wraps up and local officials start counting ballots.

Much of the current litigation focuses on the processes surrounding how votes are cast and counted -- with some lawsuits seizing on the same debunked conspiracy theories about election fraud that propelled the court efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

CNN's Annie Grayer contributed to this report.

