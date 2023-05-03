The powerful United Auto Workers is holding off on endorsing President Joe Biden's reelection bid, citing concerns over his policies that would encourage a transition to electric vehicles, according to a memo from the union.

Biden, who has termed himself the most "pro-union" president in history, has already received the backing of some unions, including Service Employees International Union and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. His first stop after announcing his reelection campaign last week was to a union conference in Washington.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.