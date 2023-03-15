Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed on Wednesday that US aircraft will continue to "fly and to operate wherever international law allows," one day after Russian aircraft hit a US drone over the Black Sea, forcing it to be brought down in international waters.

"This hazardous episode is part of a pattern of aggressive, and risky, and unsafe actions in international airspace," Austin said at the beginning of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. "So make no mistake, the United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows. And it is incumbent upon Russia to operate as military aircraft in a safe and professional manner."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.