Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin wrote a letter strongly criticizing an ongoing hold on senior military promotions and nominations in the Senate led by Republican lawmakers, saying it would create a "perilous precedent" for the military and impose "unconscionable" burdens on military families.

The letter, sent on May 5 in response to a query from Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, addressed the effort spearheaded by Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, calling it "irresponsible" and "unprecedented." Austin also said it undermines the US military's credibility abroad, and will impose "new and unnecessary risk on US warfighters across multiple theaters of operations."

