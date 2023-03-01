Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to testify before a Senate committee on Wednesday, where he'll likely be peppered with questions on everything from the two recently appointed special counsels to reproductive rights to school board meetings.

Garland's appearance before the Democratic-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee marks his first trip to Capitol Hill this year. It comes as investigations into President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have taken center stage in recent months.

CNN's Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

