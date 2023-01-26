The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's home immediately raised questions at the Justice Department about whether yet another special counsel investigation was in the offing. For now, the department's course isn't clear, people briefed on internal deliberations say.

The Pence documents are now the subject of a preliminary review by the Justice Department's national security division and the FBI. The findings of that review will determine what the Justice Department does next, officials say. No final decision has been made on whether the Pence documents merit another special counsel.

