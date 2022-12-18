Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke out against antisemitism at Sunday night's National Menorah lighting.

"Together, we must stand up against the disturbing rise in antisemitism. And together, we must stand up against bigotry in any of its forms. Our democracy depends on it," Garland said at the lighting on the first night of Hanukkah.

