When former President Donald Trump phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to "find" votes to overturn the 2020 presidential election results on January 2, 2021, Fani Willis had only been in office as Fulton County district attorney for a day.

She had campaigned on the premise of restoring integrity to the Fulton County district attorney's office, was elected after ousting six-term incumbent Paul Howard and inherited a stack of backlogged cases from her predecessor.

CNN's Jason Morris, Sara Murray and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.

