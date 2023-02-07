Associate of sanctioned Russian oligarch indicted in money laundering scheme

Vladimir Voronchenko (center) is pictured here on January 27, 2020.

 Irina Bujor/Kommersant/Sipa/AP

A Russian national was indicted for helping an oligarch evade US sanctions by financing multimillion dollar properties in Manhattan, the Hamptons and Florida -- the latest sign that prosecutors continue to put pressure on wealthy businessmen with ties to the Kremlin.

Vladimir Voronchenko, an art dealer and childhood friend of sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, was charged with violating US sanctions, international money laundering, conspiracy, and contempt of court for not complying with a grand jury subpoena. Voronchenko left the US in May after receiving the subpoena for his testimony and remains at large.

