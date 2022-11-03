First daughter Ashley Biden has been a regular presence in President Joe Biden's White House -- she quit her job before the 2020 campaign partly to be near the man she calls her "best friend" -- but until this fall, she stayed carefully behind the scenes.

Now the normally private social worker, 41, is suddenly doing public appearances and making very personal statements, talking about everything from police reform and mental health to life as "a White woman with White privilege." She's also talking about the travails of her brother Hunter, an admitted longtime drug addict now in recovery.

