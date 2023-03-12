As Donald Trump's onetime campaign manager and a New Hampshire resident, Corey Lewandowski has been by the former president's side for many of his trips to the Granite State. But when Trump traveled to the state in late January, Lewandowski declined an invitation to appear at the event, a source with direct knowledge told CNN.

Lewandowski's absence is seen as a sign of how the longtime ally has drifted away from Trump since the 2020 election, according to multiple sources familiar with their relationship. In total, CNN spoke with more than a dozen of people in Trump's orbit who noted the change.

CNN's David Wright and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

