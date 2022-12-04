Some things have changed in the two weeks since Hakeem Jeffries learned -- from listening to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's speech, sitting motionless with an intentional blank expression on his face for those who were watching -- that she really was going to step aside. His phone is ringing more. He's being stopped more in the hallways of the Capitol.

On a small table in his hideaway office in the Capitol, there's a platter of scones and a bowl of fresh raspberries as refreshments for the many guests filing in, from "squad" member Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Thursday evening to the law enforcement officer representatives who came in on Friday morning.

