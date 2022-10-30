When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting.

Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers -- locking horns in those pursuits.

