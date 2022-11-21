Top Democrats see Republicans' unenthusiastic greeting of Donald Trump's third White House bid with a combination of schadenfreude and perhaps some other German word for terrifying, unintended consequences: They love seeing the former president struggle, but privately some tell CNN they worry this could lead to a more difficult 2024 campaign against a younger, fresher Republican.

President Joe Biden heads into Thanksgiving for the first of several stretches with family members whose advice he'll seek on whether to launch another campaign. He has privately and publicly signaled that he sees Democrats' better-than-expected midterm results as an endorsement of him running for a second term -- and he's reveling in how many in his party seem to be agreeing with him.

