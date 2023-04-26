Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday spoke out against antisemitism and hate, pointing to his family history in the hope it would stand as an example for others.

"My father was, and so many other millions of men were, sucked into a hate system through lies and deceit. And so, we have seen where that leads," Schwarzenegger told CNN's Dana Bash in an exclusive interview, after earlier telling her at a forum at the University of Southern California that he had been "born with a father that was a Nazi."

CNN's Dakin Andone, Krystina Shveda and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.