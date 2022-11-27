Former President Donald Trump's meeting last week with White nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes was "very troubling" and "empowering" for extremism, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday.

"No, I don't think it's a good idea for a leader that's setting an example for the country or the party to meet with (an) avowed racist or anti-Semite. And so it's very troubling and it shouldn't happen and we need to avoid those kind of empowering the extremes," Hutchinson told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "You want to diminish their strength, not empower them. Stay away from it."

CNN's Maeve Reston and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.