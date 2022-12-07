Jaylen Smith graduated from high school in May. Less than a year later, the 18-year-old will be tasked with governing Earle, Arkansas, as the rural city's newly elected mayor.

Smith, a Democrat, was elected mayor of Earle -- population 1,831 -- on Tuesday. He defeated his opponent, Nemi Matthews, the city's street and sanitation superintendent, by 235 votes to 185, according to unofficial results from the Crittenden County Clerk's office and relayed to CNN by Patrick Robinson, a probate clerk.

