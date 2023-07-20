Arkansas appeals federal judge’s ruling striking down ban on gender-affirming treatment for trans youth

A person holds a transgender pride flag as people gather on Christopher Street outside the Stonewall Inn for a rally to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York, June 28, 2019.

 Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — Arkansas is appealing a federal judge’s ruling last month striking down the state’s ban on gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, one of the defendants in the case, on Thursday notified a federal district court in the state that he and his co-defendants are appealing the ruling to the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is largely stacked with judges appointed by Republican presidents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.