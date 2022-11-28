The Maricopa County Attorney's Office issued a letter on Sunday stating that the problems with printers on Election Day at some of their voting locations did not prevent voters from lawfully casting their ballots in Arizona's most populous county.

Monday is the deadline for Arizona's counties to certify their general election results, with statewide certification slated to follow on December 5. A number of defeated Republican candidates, including gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem, continue to cast doubt about the election results. Lake and Finchem have not conceded in their races.

