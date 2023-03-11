Arizona's top education official launched a hotline this week for state residents to report K-12 class curriculum and lessons that they deem "inappropriate," the Arizona Department of Education said in a press release.

Championed by state Superintendent for Public Instruction Tom Horne, the "Empower Hotline" allows residents to voice their concerns about classroom materials that "detract from teaching standards," including lessons that "focus on race or ethnicity rather individuals and merit, promote gender ideology and social emotional learning," the department said.

