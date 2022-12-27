Arizona judge orders Kari Lake to pay fees for election lawsuit, but declines to sanction her

Arizona judge orders Republican Kari Lake, pictured here, in Phoenix on December 18 to pay fees for election lawsuit, but declines to sanction her.

 John Rudoff/Sipa USA/AP

Three days after a judge rejected Kari Lake's election challenge in the Arizona race for governor, a judge in Maricopa County has ordered her to compensate her opponent, Katie Hobbs, in her capacity as governor-elect and outgoing secretary of state but stopped short of sanctioning Lake for filing the lawsuit.

In the ruling issued Tuesday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ordered Lake to pay Hobbs $33,040.50 in compensation for expert witness fees. Thompson's ruling ended by reaffirming the election of Katie Hobbs as the state's next governor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.