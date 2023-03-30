The press secretary for Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after sending out a tweet that suggested violence against "transphobes" hours after the Nashville school shooting, the Democratic governor's office confirmed Thursday.

On Monday morning, a shooter identified by police as Audrey Hale, 28, opened fire at The Covenant School, killing six people before being fatally shot by responding police officers. Although a motive in the shooting remains under investigation, police have referred to Hale as a "female shooter," and at a news conference added that Hale was transgender. Hale used male pronouns on a social media profile, a police spokesperson told CNN when asked to clarify.

