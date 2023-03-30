The Arizona Democratic Party said Thursday it is suing to keep the business-friendly centrist group "No Labels" from being recognized as a political party with the ability to place candidates on the state's ballot.

The lawsuit is an effort to keep a third-party candidate from playing a spoiler role in 2024, when Arizona -- where President Joe Biden edged former President Donald Trump out by just 10,000 votes in 2020 -- is poised to be a critical presidential swing state.

