After suffering setbacks in court, Arizona officials who have sought to conduct a hand count audit of a rural county's election results are considering a scaled down version of their plan that could still inject chaos and delay into the process of certifying the state's results.

The confrontation in Cochise County has led to worries of potential delays in determining the winners in a state where several key races remain too close to call. The current deadline for Arizona counties to certify results is November 28 -- or 20 days after the final day of voting.

