The National Archives told congressional Republicans it will only share information related to the discovery of classified information in President Joe Biden's former think tank office and residence after consulting with the Justice Department to ensure it does not interfere with the criminal probe.

In a new letter to House Oversight Chairman James Comer, acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall wrote that while the Archives is committed to cooperating with the committee requests for documents and archives, it is deferring to federal investigators.

