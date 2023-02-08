The 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against WinRed in its effort to block subpoenas from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office in an investigation into whether the GOP donation processing website violated the state's consumer protection law.

Ellison, a Democrat, is investigating WinRed's pre-checked recurring donation boxes that enroll donors in monthly or weekly contributions to the candidate or committee they are supporting, unless they locate and un-check those recurring donation boxes.

