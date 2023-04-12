Appeals court can rule at any time in dispute over suspending FDA approval of medication abortion drug

Mifepristone, pictured here, has been approved by the FDA for terminating pregnancies for nearly 23 years.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The Justice Department and a manufacturer of abortion pills have submitted the final round of court briefs in the emergency dispute over whether an appeals court should freeze a judge's ruling that would suspend the Food and Drug Administration's approval of medication abortion drugs.

Now that the filings have been submitted, the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Court could rule at any time on whether to put a hold on the order from US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk.

