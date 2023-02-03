An apparent cyberattack has forced a network of Florida health care organizations to send some emergency patients to other facilities and to cancel some non-emergency surgeries, the health care network said Friday.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which operates a 772-bed hospital and multiple specialty care centers, said an "IT security issue" late Thursday night forced it to take down its computer system.

