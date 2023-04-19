Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaccine activist and environmental lawyer, will launch his bid for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday in Boston.

The 69-year-old Kennedy is the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and son of former US attorney general and assassinated 1968 presidential candidate Robert Kennedy.

