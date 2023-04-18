A group of doctors opposed to abortion asked the Supreme Court Tuesday to restrict access to a key medication abortion drug while other legal challenges play out, as Wednesday night's deadline for the court to act approaches.

The filing means that after the Justice Department files a response expected Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, the court may rule at any time as the legal battle over mifepristone continues, nearly two weeks after a federal judge in Texas said the drug should not have been approved in 2000.

