Anti-abortion advocates from across the country will gather in Washington, DC, on Friday for the annual March for Life -- the first since the Supreme Court's conservative majority ended the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

This year's march marks a turn in the fight against abortion rights, with opponents' primary goal of overturning Roe v. Wade met and half of all states having banned or restricted access to abortion in most cases. But anti-abortion advocates contend that their work isn't finished as they aim to advance legislation that restricts abortion at the state and federal levels, including setting a minimum federal standard on the procedure.

