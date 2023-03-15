Another Trump phone call pressuring Georgia election official was played for special grand jury

Former President Donald Trump (left) and late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston are seen here in a split image.

 Getty, AP

Fulton County investigators have an audio recording of a phone call that former President Donald Trump made to the Georgia House speaker to push for a special session to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Fulton County special grand jury, which investigated Trump's actions in the state after the 2020 election, heard the recording of Trump's call to David Ralston, according to five of the jurors who spoke anonymously to the AJC. A source confirmed to CNN the existence of the recording, which hasn't been made public.

CNN's Sara Murray contributed to this report.

