As Republicans gear up to take control of the House, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is facing a longshot challenge in the race for speaker from hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs.

McCarthy has defeated the Arizona congressman before -- by a resounding vote of 188 to 31 in November when the House Republican conference voted for McCarthy to be its leader.

