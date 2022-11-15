President Joe Biden capped off a consequential week of meetings with his foreign counterparts abroad -- in which discussions centered on Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, climate change's existential threat to the Earth and a pandemic that has unleashed food, energy and economic crises across the globe -- with a final symbolic gesture in Bali.

He planted a mangrove tree.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.