(CNN) — Americans should reconsider travel to China due to the risk of wrongful detention, the US State Department warned in an updated travel advisory issued Friday.

Although the previous advisory also listed mainland China as a “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” destination, it was due to the risk of “arbitrary enforcement of local laws.” The risk of wrongful detention was listed as a reason for US travelers to “exercise increased caution” in that advisory, which was issued in March.

