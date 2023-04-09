During World War II, the federal government spent more than $1 billion in today's dollars to help provide affordable child care for mothers who entered the workforce in droves to support the war effort.

Child care centers in more than 635 communities across the country received funds. Many stayed open late and on weekends to match workers' factory schedules.

