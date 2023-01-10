Allen Weisselberg, former President Donald Trump's long-time chief financial officer, was sentenced by a New York judge to five months in jail for his role in a decade-long tax fraud scheme after testifying as the state's witness against the Trump Organization.

Following the court hearing, Weisselberg, 75, is expected to report to Rikers Island, the notorious New York City jail, to begin serving his sentence immediately.

