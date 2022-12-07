Alleged Russian intelligence agent charged with violating US sanctions and money laundering

On December 7, federal prosecutors unsealed charges against Andrii Derkach, a Kremlin-linked former Ukrainian lawmaker who repeatedly promoted disinformation about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, for an alleged scheme to launder money and violation of US sanctions.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors unsealed charges on Wednesday against Andrii Derkach, a Kremlin-linked former Ukrainian lawmaker who repeatedly promoted disinformation about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, for an alleged scheme to launder money and purchase real estate in violation of US sanctions.

In 2020, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against Derkach -- who had close ties to President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani -- for allegedly being an active Russian agent at the time, serving as part of the Russian government's interference in the 2020 presidential election.

