Alexandra Pelosi reflects on her father's attack: 'At some point, you're just done'

The violent attack on Paul Pelosi drove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to leave House Democratic leadership, Alexandra Pelosi told CNN on Tuesday.

The violent attack on Paul Pelosi drove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to leave House Democratic leadership, with the family deciding while in an intensive care unit with him that they were "done," their daughter detailed in an in-depth interview with CNN on Tuesday morning.

"You have to make sense with this in your mind. You have to make sense with the fact that there's an 82-year-old man asleep in his own bed and gets attacked in his own home. And I don't care how you vote. I don't care what your political affiliations are. That's just not right in any way," Alexandra Pelosi told CNN's Don Lemon in an exclusive interview on "CNN This Morning."

