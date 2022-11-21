Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has asked the state's attorney general to pause executions and requested a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment system following multiple failed lethal injections.

"Ivey on Monday asked Attorney General Steve Marshall to withdraw the state's two pending motions to set execution dates in the cases of Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber, the only two death row inmates with such motions currently pending before the Alabama Supreme Court," the Republican governor's office said in a statement.

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.