(CNN) — Alabama’s Republican-controlled legislature gave final passage Friday to a new congressional map with just one majority-Black district, despite a court order calling for the redrawn lines to create two majority-Black districts or “something quite close to it.”

It now heads to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for her signature. Though Friday was the court-imposed deadline for the legislature to finalize a remedial map, it still must be approved by a federal court. That is set for mid-August.

