Alabama's Republican attorney general said this week that women in the state who use prescription medication to terminate their pregnancies could be prosecuted under a chemical-endangerment law, even though Alabama's anti-abortion law does not intend to punish women who receive abortions.

Steve Marshall made the comments in the wake of a decision earlier this month by the US Food and Drug Administration to allow certified pharmacies to dispense the abortion medication mifepristone to people who have a prescription.

CNN's Blake Ellis and Melanie Hicken contributed to this report.

